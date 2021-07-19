Rafa Benitez set to reunite with former Newcastle United star as pundit makes takeover admission

Newcastle United head back to the training field this week fresh from suffering a shock pre-season defeat to National League North side York City.

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:45 pm

But there is still plenty happening away from the pitch – here are the latest Magpies-related stories today:

Andros Townsend set for Rafa Benitez reunion

Former Newcastle United winger Andros Townsend is close to reuniting with Rafa Benitez at Everton.

Andros Townsend is close to joining Everton. (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images)
Townsend worked under the Spaniard during the final 10 games of the 2015/16 campaign when the Magpies were relegated to the Championship.

Benitez wanted the 30-year-old to stay, however he opted to join Crystal Palace, where he made 185 appearances across five seasons.

And having recently become a free agent, Townsend is nearing a move to Goodison Park – bringing a mixed reaction from Everton supporters.

Newcastle at a ‘standstill’ says former midfielder

Darren Ambrose believes former club Newcastle are at a “standstill” – and need the proposed takeover to go through.

Mike Ashley has launched two legal challenges against the Premier League – arbitration and the Competition Appeal Tribunal case as fights for the Amanda Staveley-brokered deal to be approved.

Steve Bruce is yet to make a breakthrough in the transfer market amid rumours about a reduced budget ahead of the upcoming campaign.

He told talkSPORT: “Newcastle are on standstill at the moment, let’s be honest.

“No one knows what’s going on with the takeover. There’s a lot of talk that it’s happening then it isn’t happening.

“They need to get that over the line, and then they can look to progress into the future.”

