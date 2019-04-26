Rafa Benitez shuts down talk about his Newcastle United future

Rafa Benitez was coy on his Newcastle United future ahead of tomorrow's visit to the Amex Stadium.

Benitez, out of contract in the summer, is "waiting for answers" from the club's hierarchy after outlining what it would take to get him to sign a new deal.

In the meantime, United's manager insists that he's focused on the club's remaining three Premier League fixtures.

Speaking ahead of the Brighton and Hove Albion game, Benitez said: "My answer a lot of times has been let’s see where we are.

"We have three important games to play. They are important for us, for a lot of people, for us the main thing is to concentrate on the games we have. Brighton.

"If there is any news, you will know from the club, but we have to concentrate on the game.

“We have conversations. Sometimes Lee Charnley comes with us after games. We can talk about serious things. If we have anything we will let you know."

Asked when his situation would be resolved, Benitez said: "Hopefully, we will sort for June 30, but we have to wait and I have to concentrate on that.

“We will have to talk again."