Rafa Benitez signals Newcastle move for Martin Dubravka

Rafa Benitez will move to sign Martin Dubravka in the summer.

The goalkeeper joined Newcastle United on loan from Sparta Prague in January.

Dubravka has impressed between his posts since making his debut in a 1-0 home victory over Manchester United.

There is a clause in the 29-year-old’s loan allowing Newcastle to “easily” sign him on a permanent deal.

“It’s an easy one,” said United manager Benitez.

“If he’s happy, we’re happy with him. It’s easy, we have plenty of time.

“It could get wrapped up next week, or two weeks’ time. It doesn’t matter.”

Dubravka, set to face Chelsea at St James’s Park tomorrow in the final game of the season, made it clear early in his loan that he wanted to earn a permanent move to the club.

Speaking last month, the Slovakia international said: “I want to stay here after the summer, so I need to be focused.”

A move for Dubravka would cast doubt on the futures of long-serving goalkeepers Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow.

Elliot hasn’t played since December 27, while Darlow has been on the bench since Dubravka’s arrival.

Darlow was close to joining Middlesbrough last summer after being told he could leave.

Freddie Woodman will be back at the club in July, having spent the second half of the season on loan at Aberdeen.