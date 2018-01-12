Rafa Benitez STILL waiting on transfer budget at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says he's STILL doesn't know his transfer budget at Newcastle United.

The club is yet to sign a player in this month's transfer window.

And Benitez, keen to strengthen a number of positions, is growing increasingly impatient.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's home game against Swansea City, Benitez said: “We're working on that, but there's no news at the moment.

“The last time that we talked, we knew what we had to do. We were talking about different players, and I talk with Lee every day. We're trying to move forward. Can we add before the end of the window? I hope so.

Asked if he knew his budget, Benitez added: "No, we're still working."

Rafa Benitez

Benitez will not sell Jonjo Shelvey, a target for West Ham United, are any of his other regular starters.

However, United's manager will consider offers for a number of fringe players.

"I've heard people talking about our players, but we do not have any offers," said Benitez. "If someone would come and could buy, then we would have extra money to go to the market.

"We don't want to sell anyone who will add value to the team. We can't loan players if we do not have options to replace them."