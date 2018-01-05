Rafa Benitez targeting 'four new signings' at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez wants to add four players to his Newcastle United squad in this month's transfer window, according to a repot.

Benitez has been linked with a move for West Ham United striker Andy Carroll, who has 18 months left on his contract at the London Stadium.

However, Sky Sports claim that Benitez is "not keen" on a move for 28-year-old Carroll, who left Newcastle six years ago.

United manager Benitez will hold a press conference this afternoon ahead of tomorrow's third-round FA Cup tie against Luton Town.

Benitez has been waiting to discover how much money he will have to spend in the January window.

The club, put up for sale by owner Mike Ashley in October, has been looking at the loan market.

Newcastle hope to secure Chelsea winger Kenedy on a half-season loan, while Liverpool striker Danny Ings is another target.