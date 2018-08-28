Rafa Benitez: To improve the team you have to spend money – and we can't do that!

Rafa Benitez has again responded to critics of his tactics at Newcastle United.

Benitez's decision to play a five-man defence against Chelsea at the weekend came under scrutiny.

TV pundits Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness were critical of Benitez's tactics in the 2-1 defeat at St James's Park.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow night's Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest, Benitez said: "This year people can talk, say what you want, the transfer window always has an impact on tactics.

"The team we have is doing well. I'm not happy, because we haven’t got the points we deserved, but we are in a good position in terms of confidence and the way we work.

"Last year, January (the transfer window) was crucial for us, some additions. Maybe this year will be the same.

"We have to be patient and we have to keep working. To improve the team, you have to spend more money, we cannot do that, so we have to keep working with what we have."