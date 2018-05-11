Rafa Benitez waits for clarity at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez's representatives remain in talks with Newcastle United over the club's transfer budget and a contract extension.

Benitez's side conclude their season with a home game against Chelsea on Sunday.

United's manager has previously talked about the need for "clarity" from the club about its ambitions for the future.

Owner Mike Ashley wants Benitez to sign a new deal, with the 58-year-old's contract running out last season.

Benitez, however, first wants to know if he will have the backing he believes he needs to take 10th-placed Newcastle even higher up the Premier League table.

Asked if there had been progress in the talks this week, Benitez said: "I think there will be another conversation.

"A manager has to do his job. My job is to focus on the last game and enjoy the moment. My people have to talk with (managing director) Lee Charnley and see how things have progressed. I will think about the game.

“We can’t give too much away. We're just talking, and still no news."

Benitez also suggested that he will again take his players to Ireland in pre-season.