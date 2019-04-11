Rafa Benitez waits on answers at Newcastle United after reopening contract talks

Rafa Benitez says he's still waiting for answers at Newcastle United.

Benitez revealed last week that he had reopened contract talks with the club.

United's manager, out of contract in the summer, said he was "waiting for an answer" from owner Mike Ashley

Benitez was asked for an update ahead of tomorrow night's game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

"Exactly the same situation as we had before," said Benitez. "We are waiting."

Benitez has outlined what it would take to keep him at St James's Park.

The 58-year is looking for investment in the squad, facilities and Academy.