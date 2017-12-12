Rafa Benitez waits on 'good news' at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez is hoping for some "good news" at Newcastle United ahead of January's transfer window.

Benitez is waiting to discover how much money he will have to spend next month.

The situation is complicated by the ongoing takeover talks at the 16th-placed club, which was put up for sale by owner Mike Ashley in October.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow night's home game against Everton, United manager Benitez said: "It's always helpful to have information.

"Hopefully, after the Everton game, we'll have some good news and everyone will be happy. I hope so.

"We're working really hard with scouts and we have a lot of names but we can't progress until we know how much (money) we have."

Asked when he will find out his transfer budget, Benitez added: "I was asking the other day to Lee Charnley and am waiting for an answer.

"Hopefully, we'll know exactly."