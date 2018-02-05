Rafa Benitez waits on key Newcastle defender as Islam Slimani targets Man United game

Islam Slimani is pushing to make his debut against Manchester United – as Rafa Benitez sweats on an injury to Ciaran Clark.

Loanee Slimani, signed on transfer deadline day, was left ouf of Benitez’s Newcastle United squad for yesterday’s game against Crystal Palace, which ended 1-1.

The Leicester City striker – who arrived at the club with a minor thigh problem – has a “chance” of facing Jose Mourinho’s team at St James’s Park on Sunday.

“He was not ready,” said Benitez. “He was training on Saturday, he will train (Monday), and he will have a chance for next Sunday.

“He must compete, like (Martin) Dubravka and Kenedy.”

Clark is having the knee injury he suffered against Palace assessed by United’s medical team.

The defender needed treatment late in the game after “taking a blow to the knee”.

“He took a blow to the knee, but I think it’s too early for me to say,” said Benitez, who has Clark’s defensive colleague Florian Lejeune back from injury.

“We have to wait and see, but I don’t see it as a big issue.”

Lejeune was named on the bench after recovering from the foot injury which had sidelined him since mid-December.

Striker Joselu was left out of Benitez’s squad for the Palace game after going down with a virus late last week.

Asked about Joselu’s absence, Benitez said: “He has a virus. Then it was very dangerous for everyone, because in the end all the family are with the virus and you have to be careful. He was very weak.”

Joselu had had a penalty saved in last Wednesday’s 1-1 home draw against Burnley at St James’s Park.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s Under-23s take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Telford tonight in a Premier League 2 game (7pm kick-off).