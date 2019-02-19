Rafa Benitez wants his Newcastle United players to ‘show some respect’

Rafa Benitez has told his Newcastle United players to show Huddersfield Town some “respect” – despite their lowly position.

Benitez’s side take on the Premier League’s basement club at St James’s Park on Saturday.

We approach the game with confidence, but we must also show some respect. Rafa Benitez

Newcastle are 16th in the division and a point above the relegation zone.

Huddersfield, now managed by Jan Siewert following the departure of David Wagner last month, have taken just 11 points so far this season.

United’s manager, however, is not expecting an “easy game” at St James’s Park, where the club has won just four out of its 13 home league games.

“It will be a massive game,” said Benitez.

“But all of the games for us to the end of the season will be like finals.

“The next one, against a team at the bottom of the table ... people are expecting it will be an easy game but I do not see it that way.

“The manager says they will fight until the end.

“We approach the game with confidence, but we must also show some respect.”

Newcastle beat Huddersfield 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium in December thanks to a goal from Salomon Rondon.

Rondon was on target in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against CSKA Moscow in Spain.

Benitez arranged the Pinatar Arena friendly to plug a two-week hole in the United’s fixture list.