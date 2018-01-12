Rafa Benitez welcomes back two Newcastle players from injury

Rafa Benitez has given an injury update ahead of Swansea City's visit to St James's Park.

Newcastle United take on Carlos Carvalhal's side tomorrow afternoon looking for a second successive Premier League victory.

Benitez will again be without Aleksandar Mitrovic (back), Florian Lejeune (foot) and Jesus Gamez (ankle).

However, United's manager will welcome back Rob Elliot and Chancel Mbemba from injury, while captain Jamaal Lascelles has recovered from the groin problem that forced him off against Luton Town last weekend.

"We're without Gamez, Lejeune and Mitrovic, who has been running today," said Benitez. "These three are not available. The others are available."

Lascelles scored the only goal of the game in Newcastle's 1-0 win over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium early in the season.

“It’s important for us (to have Lascelles back)," said Benitez. "He has scored some important goals. He's the captain and leader, and he's been working very hard."