Rafa Benitez welcomes THREE players back from injury at Newcastle United as Yoshinori Muto returns from Asian Cup

Rafa Benitez has welcomed back four players into his Newcastle United squad.

Mohamed Diame, Ki Sung-yueng and Paul Dummett are available for Monday night's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Yoshinori Muto is back from Japan's Asian Cup campaign.

Only Jonjo Shelvey and Rob Elliot are unavailable for the game at Molineux.

Asked about the club's injury situation, Benitez said: "Much better. Apart from Jonjo and Elliot, the rest of the team are fine.

"Everybody's fine and available."

Asked if he had a selection headache, United's manager added: "It's not just the starting XI to decide on, it is the 18 players in the squad.

"Everybody's fine, that's good news because competition is always positive for the team.

“It is especially important to have everyone at this time when you are playing for everything. It's good to have more bodies and competition, and in the end that can only be good for the team."

Benitez added that Shelvey could be available in "one or two" weeks.

"Shelvey's close," said Benitez. "He's been training outside, but we don’t want to take any risks."