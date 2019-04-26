Rafa Benitez: 'You can bring in another manager – maybe he'll be happy if Newcastle United finish 15th'

Rafa Benitez has dropped another revealing hint over his Newcastle United future.

Benitez, out of contract in the summer, was coy about behind-the-scenes discussions over a new deal ahead of tomorrow's game against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

However, United's manager – who has guided Newcastle to Premier League safety for the second season running – did talk more about his ambitions for the club.

“I like to win – like everyone – but when you are used to doing that for a while, you want to do it," said Benitez.

“I'm realistic at the same time. I understand that each club has its own potential, and each one has to decide what they want to do or what they can do. That's it, fine.

“For me, if I can compete, I would like to compete for something more, and if you cannot, then you have to manage and be realistic.

“When I was talking about 'a miracle', some people were criticising 'he said this, he said that', but you can see that the players reacted really well, and we're in a fantastic position.

“But what I was trying to say is that this club with the potential that we have, we can compete and we want to compete, or at least I want to compete, to go into any game and try to win something.

“We talk about the cups and (it's said) 'oh, we don't compete in the cups'. I want to compete and try to win trophies, but you cannot compete in the cups when you at the bottom of the table and you have a risk of two or three key players injured and then you don't have the replacements.

“It’s just so simple to understand. That's it. I don't want to do anything, I don't want to push anyone. It's just to be sure where we are, and if we're clear, we move forward."

Asked if the club wanted the same as him, Benitez said: "If we can do the right things, we can compete. For what? If we can compete, and then try to at least be close to winning something.

“But we have to do things right. You can bring in another manager, and then maybe he will be happy if they do well and they finish 15th.

"I would like to do something more – if it's possible."