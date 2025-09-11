Newcastle United v Wolves: Eddie Howe will be sweating on the fitness of a couple of key players ahead of his side’s clash with Wolves in the Premier League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will be hopeful of having a couple of key players back in contention this weekend when they host Wolves in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s side are yet to win this season and host the league’s basement boys at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies entered the international break sat 17th in the table and on the back of a goalless draw at Elland Road. On that day, Will Osula led the line for Howe’s side as new signing Nick Woltemade watched on from the stands after not being registered in time to feature in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Woltemade and Yoane Wissa now in the squad, Howe’s woes on who to pick up front haven't disappeared, but they now come from a place of strength and depth, rather than one of adversity and from a position that has been forced on him. Newcastle United will be desperate to kickstart their campaign with a win this weekend ahead of the beginning of their Champions League campaign next week.

Newcastle United injury news v Wolves

To give themselves the best possible chances of success over the coming weeks, Howe will be keen to utilise his squad to full effect and will be reliant on the majority of that squad to contribute in upcoming games. One player that may finally be given an opportunity to impress is Jacob Ramsey.

The former Aston Villa man made his debut for the Magpies as a late substitute against Liverpool whilst his side were down to ten men. He then started at Elland Road before being withdrawn at half-time after taking a whack on his ankle.

Ramsey has shown brief glimpses at what he is capable of, but hasn’t been given a real opportunity to impress throughout a match. That could change at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsey’s inclusion in the starting XI may come at Joelinton’s expense. The Brazilian missed the draw with Leeds United and joining up with the Brazilian national team after picking up an injury on his last appearance at St James’ Park.

Howe admitted after that game with Liverpool that Joelinton’s injury ‘didn’t look great’, although recent updates have provided a more positive outlook on his recovery. With seven games to play over the next four weeks, Howe may not want to risk Joelinton this weekend - thus giving Ramsey a potential opportunity to start.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

One player that certainly will not feature for the Magpies this weekend, however, is Anthony Gordon. Gordon will serve the second game of a three-match Premier League ban when Wolves head to the north east following his red card against Liverpool last month.

Gordon featured twice for England whilst on international duty, though, and could return to action against Barcelona next week as domestic bans do not carry over into European competition. Assuming Howe reverts back to his tried and tested 4-3-3 system, then it’s likely that Harvey Barnes will be given the nod against Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Leicester City man scored a brilliant goal at Molineux last season and will want to open his account for the season sooner rather than later.