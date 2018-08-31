Rangers-linked Newcastle United winger on radar of French club as exit nears

Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons looks to be nearing an exit from St James's Park.

The 22-year-old is set to leave St James's Park having been told he is not a part of Rafa Benitez's first team plans.

Aarons, who joined the Magpies from Bristol City in 2012, has been linked with a host of clubs over the summer after spending part of last season at Hellas Verona in Italy.

The Italian side are not thought to keen on another move for the Newcastle man, but Rangers, Hull City and AEK Athens have all been linked with the winger in recent weeks.

And while a move is yet to materialise, there are hopes that a deal could be finalised before the transfer window closes as a new club enters the race.

Fresh reports from French publication Foot Mercato suggest that Ligue 1 side Caen are keen on a deal for Aarons, and that negotiations over a loan deal are already underway.

Caen are keen to bring in some more attacking reinforcements after losing Ronny Rodelin to EA Guingamp, and have made Aarons and Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Pereira their two primary targets.