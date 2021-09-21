Newcastle’s struggles on the field may mean they turn to new recruitments in January to help steer them clear of relegation danger.

The winter window may still be months away, however, that has not stopped the talk of new signings on Tyneside.

Here’s all your latest gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

James Rodriguez had been linked with a move to Newcastle in the summer but looks set to join team in Qatar (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Rangers set to beat Newcastle to signing of winger

According to Football League World reports, it’s looking ‘increasingly difficult’ for Millwall to keep hold of winger Jed Wallace.

Wallace, 27, is out of contract in the summer and is yet to sign another deal at The Den, opening the door for a potential move away.

Newcastle and West Ham had previously been linked with Wallace, however, it appears that Scottish champions Rangers now may have the edge in the deal.

Rangers can start to negotiate a contract with Wallace in January, however, the two English clubs must wait until summer to make an approach - giving Steven Gerrard’s side a six-month headstart in trying to tempt Wallace across the border.

Rodriguez heading to Qatar?

Reports in The Athletic indicate that Everton’s James Rodriguez may be heading to a club in Qatar.

Despite a lightning start to his Everton career, Rodriguez has struggled for form and game-time and is yet to feature under Rafa Benitez.

This led to speculation that Newcastle United had made an enquiry about the Colombian in the summer, however, it isn’t believed that any official approach was made.

The 2014 World Cup Golden Ball winner would be looking for a fresh start and a move to Qatar could breathe some life back into his career.

Santiago Munoz spotted in Tyneside

Deadline day saw just one incoming at St James’s Park when Santiago Munoz finally made the switch from Santos Laguna in Mexico to Newcastle United.

Munoz joined Newcastle on an 18-month loan deal and watched on as his new teammates in the under 23 side lost 3-2 to Stoke City yesterday.

Goals from Elliot Anderson, who played his first full 90 minutes since returning from injury and a late strike by Adam Wilson was not enough for Newcastle.

