Rangers tipped to sign for Newcastle United 'target' as Alan Shearer sends message to Toon star

Newcastle to ‘miss out’ on Millwall star

Rangers are in pole position to sign Millwall winger Jed Wallace, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

That’s according to Football League World with the Scottish champions able to open contract talks in January.

Wallace is attracting strong interest following his impressive start to the campaign with three goals and three assists in eight Championship games

Newcastle and West Ham United have been credited with interest, but can’t negotiate any potential terms until the end of the season, giving Steven Gerrard’s side the advantage.

Isaac Hayden urges Toon teammates to be more ‘ruthless’

Isaac Hayden has urged his Newcastle United teammates to be “more ruthless in both boxes” after admitting it was two points dropped at Watford.

Steve Bruce’s side squandered several clear-cut chances, not least Jacob Murphy in injury time when he had just Ben Foster to beat in the Hornets goal.

Sean Longstaff’s stunning first-half strike handed the Magpies the lead before Ismaila Sarr equalised in the 72nd minute.

Hayden felt United should have sealed their first victory of the campaign but instead sit 17th in the Premier League table with three draws from six games.

“Tough to put into words the feelings after that game,” the former Arsenal midfielder tweeted.

“Should have been our first three points of the season no doubt. Have to stick with it and be more ruthless in both boxes.

"Happy to see @seanlongstaff97 score today, performances have deserved it. Thank you for your support. #NUFC”

Alan Shearer’s message to Jacob Murphy

Murphy was sent in on goal by Allan Saint-Maximin with seconds left on the clock but fluffed his line when he tried to chip goalkeeper Foster.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer labelled the miss “the worst of the lot”, insisting he should have put his laces through the ball.

Shearer said on Match of the Day: "This was the worst of the lot. I can't tell you what I said, I probably wouldn't have a job if I did. I'm not quite sure what he's trying to do there.

"Just put your foot through it and into the back of the net. That would have been such an important three points."

