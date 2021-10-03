A 2-1 defeat to Wolves yesterday leaves Steve Bruce’s side in the relegation zone.

Newcastle fans have come accustomed to slow starts in the Premier League, but how does their disappointing start to this season compare to their 27 previous seasons?

Here, we have ranked how Newcastle have fared in their opening seven Premier League games since their inaugural campaign in 1993/94.

1. 1994/95 - 19 points - 1st position Newcastle were unbeaten through seven games at the beginning of this season. 23 goals scored and only one draw to blemish a perfect record - times were good at St James’s Park. (Mandatory Credit: Mike Cooper/ALLSPORT) Photo: Michael Cooper Photo Sales

2. 1995/96 - 18 points - 1st position The season of what could have been. After seven games, Newcastle had a two point lead over Manchester United - and we all know by how much they had extended that lead before they were slowly reeled in. (Mandatory Credit: Ross Kinnaird/ALLSPORT) Photo: Ross Kinnaird Photo Sales

3. 1996/97 - 15 points - 2nd position Once again, Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle United and Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United locked horns at the top of the table. (Photo by Stu Forster/Allsport/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. 2011/12 - 15 points - 4th position A decade ago, Newcastle were threatening to mix it with the Premier League elite. They did not taste defeat in their first seven games of this season as they finished in 5th place, earning themselves a place in the Europa League. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales