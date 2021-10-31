Newcastle United are still searching for their new manager (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Newcastle United’s search for Steve Bruce’s replacement has involved a plethora of names being linked with the job.
Here, we have picked out the 11 most likely options to be the next man in the dugout at St James’s Park and, using data provided by SofaScore, we have ranked all the managers linked with the vacant Newcastle United hot seat by win percentage (note: all data was correct at time of writing):
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Matches managed: 542
Win percentage: 42.4%
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor