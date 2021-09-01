Rather unsurprisingly, lots of Newcastle fans are dissatisfied with the business, or lack of business, done by Newcastle United this summer.

Despite finishing last campaign strongly, it was very apparent that Newcastle had a lot of areas that needed strengthened if they were to progress ahead of this season.

Many, including Steve Bruce, believed Newcastle desperately needed to strengthen in defence and in midfield – with an understudy for Callum Wilson an added bonus.

Newcastle United fans react to a disappointing transfer window at St James's Park (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

However, this view was evidently not shared by anyone in power at the club with Steve Bruce adding just Joe Willock to the squad – and even he only joined permanently having been on loan at the end of the last campaign.

Even the signing of Santiago Munoz, a young Mexican striker with high-hopes on his shoulders, did not excite a fan base which had the lowest of expectations, but somehow were still left disappointed.

Many Newcastle United fans took to social media to share their dissatisfaction and here’s a summary of the mood in the fan base following yet another disappointing transfer window:

Asim Chaudhry @AsimC86: Worst. Transfer. Window. Ever. #NUFC

Mike Weedon @mike_weedon: As gambles go this is Ashley’s biggest yet. Probably our worst under his reign -minimum investment in the squad & a cost cutting exercise on wages. Probably our weakest & smallest squad - 4 keepers in the 25. If Carlsberg did transfer windows - it wouldn’t be this one for #NUFC.

Mark500 @MarkLwason 500: It’s times like this (one player signed, lots not replaced) I know I made the right decision 10yrs ago to never give Ashley another penny of my hard earned!

David Newsome @Newsome15David: Another long season ahead is an understatement but unfortunately this is the level of the club now we have become a nothing club totally soulless

Jefferson @JKOversion1: Saint-Maximin must’ve been on the phone to his agent saying get me a move in January. I wouldnt blame him either.

Kyle Utterson @KyleUtterson5: It's a shame I don't doubt for one minute Bruce would have wanted to bring players in. Everyone knows we are short except Ashley and Charnley obviously all teams have improved their teams/squad bar us as Willock was there last season. Its a disgrace long hard season as always.

Kieran Reynolds @KJR90: Not much to be said that has not already been said but we are in trouble... #nufc

Kyle #44 @KyleMF1: This happens every year, nothing will change until we have a new owner. The club is dead until then, nothing we say or do will change it unfortunately. Its desperate times.

Colin Kite @kite_colin: The inactivity over transfers has just sealed championship football next season!

Paul Fordham @fordy9287: What an amazing transfer window we've had NOT. Relegated by Christmas.

Newcastle now have to emerge from another disappointing summer and put that behind them before they face the daunting trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and much, much more.

