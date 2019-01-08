Relive the action as Sunderland and Newcastle United locked horns in Wear-Tyne derby with a twist

Charlie Wyke scored for Sunderland against Newcastle
Charlie Wyke scored for Sunderland against Newcastle

Newcastle United U21s faced Sunderland's first team at the Stadium of Light with a place in the last eight of the Checkatrade Tropy at stake.

Scroll down to recap the build-up, match action and post-match reaction from the Stadium of Light: