Report reveals Newcastle United wage of 'top-earner bracket' Martin Dubravka

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Martin Dubravka of Newcastle United saves a shot from Albian Ajeti of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The website claim the six-year deal handed to the Slovakian stopper in October, which takes his contract to 2025, is worth around £80,000 per week.

And as a result is has put Dubravka in the ‘top earner bracket’ at St James’s Park, alongside the likes of Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey.

It reads: “Newcastle United have handed Martin Dubravka a six-year contract that catapults him into the top salary bracket at the club, Football Insider understands.

“United announced at the end of last month that the Slovakian goalkeeper, 30, has committed to a deal that runs until the summer of 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...