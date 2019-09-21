'Return of the king' – Newcastle United fans react to Andy Carroll's inclusion on the bench v Brighton

Andy Carroll is BACK in the Newcastle United squad for this evening’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 16:55 pm
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on September 21, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Carroll is joined by Allan Saint-Maximin on the bench – and it’s fair to say fans are getting a bit excited.

@GibboAndy – “I’m not over reacting here but Andy Carroll is going to come on and score 1 million goals.”

@iam_sammac – “ASM to come on and take out 3 players on the wing with god mode skills and cross it for King Carroll to score a beastmode header.”

@BNJMCG1 – “Return of the king!!!”

@Looney_Toon1892 – “No excuses to not go out for the win today!”

@Riley_1994 – “Strongest squad we’ve had for a while come on boys!!!!!”

@AttackingCB – “This is the sort of game where Shelvey needs to step up and show he can still be a key player for.”

@Rob_law11 – “Almiron to score his first goal today, you heard it here first.”