'Return of the king' – Newcastle United fans react to Andy Carroll's inclusion on the bench v Brighton
Andy Carroll is BACK in the Newcastle United squad for this evening’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.
Carroll is joined by Allan Saint-Maximin on the bench – and it’s fair to say fans are getting a bit excited.
@GibboAndy – “I’m not over reacting here but Andy Carroll is going to come on and score 1 million goals.”
@iam_sammac – “ASM to come on and take out 3 players on the wing with god mode skills and cross it for King Carroll to score a beastmode header.”
@BNJMCG1 – “Return of the king!!!”
@Looney_Toon1892 – “No excuses to not go out for the win today!”
@Riley_1994 – “Strongest squad we’ve had for a while come on boys!!!!!”
@AttackingCB – “This is the sort of game where Shelvey needs to step up and show he can still be a key player for.”
@Rob_law11 – “Almiron to score his first goal today, you heard it here first.”