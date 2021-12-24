Ever since the Newcastle United takeover was confirmed on October 7, there have been some huge names linked with a move to St James’s Park.

Despite their position at the lower end of the Premier League table, it seems that the pull of the future project at the club could be enough to tempt some ‘superstars’ to St James’s Park.

Whether these superstars are known for their performances on the pitch or off it, it is clear that Newcastle have been linked with some of the very elite.

Here, we have ranked 15 of the biggest names linked with a move to St James’s Park in order of how likely they are to join in January - according to Sky Bet:

1. Alexis Sanchez - 20/1 Sanchez moved to Inter Milan in 2019 after a disastrous spell at Manchester United. The Chilean may have some unfinished business in the Premier League.

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 20/1 After being stripped of the captaincy, it looks like Aubameyang's time at the Emirates Stadium could be coming to an end. Could he make a switch to St James's Park in January?

3. Eden Hazard - 20/1 Hazard is reportedly free to leave Real Madrid and much like Sanchez, may feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

4. Dusan Vlahovic - 12/1 There's very few strikers in better form than Fiorentina's Vlahovic at the moment. The Serbian has scored 18 times in just 22 games this campaign and has been catching the attention of Europe's biggest clubs.