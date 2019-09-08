NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Yoshinori Muto of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with Matthew Longstaff of Newcastle United (R) and Christian Atsu of Newcastle United (L) during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park on August 28, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Revealed! Every Newcastle United player's average rating from the 2019/20 Premier League season so far

It’s been a mixed bag from Newcastle United so far in the 2019/20 Premier League season.

By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 12:54

From the highs of Tottenham Hotspur (a) to the lows of Carrow Road, Steve Bruce’s men have had their peaks and troughs already – and we’re only five games (including the Carabao Cup) into the campaign.

While the team may have had their ups and downs, what about the individuals?

Here are all 21 players used by Bruce this season – and their average marks out 10, as per our weekly ratings by NUFC writers Miles Starforth and Liam Kennedy.

It certainly makes for interesting reading. First up are goalkeepers and defenders...

1. Martin Dubravka - 6.5

A slow start for the Slovakian international but two sevens in his last two Premier League outings boosted his rating. SEASON IN FULL: 6/6/7/x/7

2. Karl Darlow - 7

One game, one quality performance - that's all you can ask of the United second choice keeper. Very impressive when needed in the Carabao Cup. SEASON IN FULL: x/x/x/7/x

3. Emil Krafth - 6.25

The Sweden international, after a shaky debut, has been steady on the right. SEASON IN FULL: x/5/7/6/7

4. Jetro Willems - 5.66

Three games, one start. Difficult to judge the Netherlands international, but after some time to find his feet, looks to be getting better and better. SEASON IN FULL: 5/x/x/5/7

