Unsurprisingly, this transfer window has been dominated by talk about which players may or may not be joining Newcastle United.

Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood have already joined Eddie Howe’s side and more additions are expected for Newcastle as their aim for Premier League survival looks tougher as every week passes.

Additions across the pitch may be needed this month if Newcastle are to beat the drop and judging by this list, the bookies concur that Newcastle need strengthened in all areas.

From Premier League proven talent, to ‘superstars’ from across European football, a whole host of names have been linked with a move to Tyneside.

Here, we take a look at every player that SkyBet have made Newcastle United favourites to sign during the January transfer window:

1. Frenkie de Jong - 12/1 One of the most surprising transfer rumours of the window sees Barcelona star De Jong linked with an unlikely switch to Newcastle United. The Magpies have been priced at 12/1 whilst Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been given prices of 16/1 to sign the midfielder this month. Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

2. Wilfried Zaha - 10/1 Seemingly every transfer window sees speculation surrounding Zaha’s future, however, the Ivorian remains at Crystal Palace. Patrick Vieira’s side are having a good season so far and so switching Selhurst Park for St James’s Park this month seems very unlikely. Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

3. Gareth Bale - 10/1 Bale’s immediate future still remains up in the air. He is expected to leave Real Madrid when his contract expires in the summer - but could an early exit from Spain be on the cards? Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. James Ward-Prowse - 7/1 Any deal for Southampton’s captain and talisman will likely incur a hefty fee as Newcastle lead Aston Villa as favourites, albeit long-shot favourites, for the midfielder. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales