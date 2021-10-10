Where does Newcastle United's squad rank compared to their Premier League rivals? (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s squad could look very different in a few months time.

Reports that the new owners at St James’s Park may start to splash the cash have been circling ever since the deal was confirmed.

However, right now, Newcastle lie in 19th position and with just one summer signing made, they arguably have a weaker squad than they had last campaign.

Game: Leeds United 1 - 0 Watford Value of squad: £64.17m MVP: Ismaila Sarr - £24.3m

But how much is their squad worth and where do Newcastle rank compared to their Premier League rivals?

Here, using data collected from Transfermarkt, we have listed the most valuable squad put out by every Premier League side this season and each team’s ‘Most Valuable Player’.

What do you think about these valuations? Are you surprised at Newcastle United’s position?

Game: Leicester City 2 - 2 Burnley Value of squad: £98.55m MVP: James Tarkowski - £22.5m

Game: Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Brentford Value of squad: £99.45m MVP: Ivan Toney - £28.8m

Game: Norwich City 1 - 3 Watford Value of squad: £102.15m MVP: Todd Cantwell/Max Aarons - £19.8m

Game: Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brighton and Hove Albion Value of squad: £124.65m MVP: Wilfried Zaha - £40.5m

Game: Newcastle United 2 - 2 Southampton Value of squad: £128.25m MVP: Allan Saint-Maximin - £27m

Game: Burnley 1 - 2 Brighton and Hove Albion Value of squad: £137.7m MVP: Lewis Dunk - £22.5m

Game: Southampton 0 - 1 Wolves Value of squad: £150.3m MVP: James Ward-Prowse - £28.8m

Game: Burnley 1 - 1 Leeds United Value of squad: £171m MVP: Kalvin Phillips - £36m

Game: Wolves 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur Value of squad: £185.22m MVP: Ruben Neves - £37.8m

Game: Aston Villa 3 - 0 Everton Value of squad: £234.9m MVP: Emiliano Martinez - £31.5m

Game: West Ham 1 - 2 Manchester United Value of squad: £236.7m MVP: Declan Rice - £63m

Game: Leeds United 2 - 2 Everton Value of squad: £258.3m MVP: Richarlison - £49.5m

Game: Burnley 0 - 1 Arsenal Value of squad: £306m MVP: Bukayo Saka - £58.5m

Game: Brighton 2 - 1 Leicester City Value of squad: £312.3m MVP: Wilfred Ndidi - £54m

Game: Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 3 Chelsea Value of squad: £421.2m MVP: Harry Kane - £108m

Game: Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea Value of squad: £443.7m MVP: Romelu Lukaku - £90m

Game: Manchester United 4 - 1 Newcastle United Value of squad: £515.7m MVP: Bruno Fernandes/Jadon Sancho - £81m

Game: Brentford 3 - 3 Liverpool Value of squad: £551.7m MVP: Mo Salah - £90m