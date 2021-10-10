Where does Newcastle United's squad rank compared to their Premier League rivals? (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Newcastle United’s squad could look very different in a few months time.
Reports that the new owners at St James’s Park may start to splash the cash have been circling ever since the deal was confirmed.
However, right now, Newcastle lie in 19th position and with just one summer signing made, they arguably have a weaker squad than they had last campaign.
Game: Leeds United 1 - 0 Watford
Value of squad: £64.17m
MVP: Ismaila Sarr - £24.3m
But how much is their squad worth and where do Newcastle rank compared to their Premier League rivals?
Here, using data collected from Transfermarkt, we have listed the most valuable squad put out by every Premier League side this season and each team’s ‘Most Valuable Player’.
What do you think about these valuations? Are you surprised at Newcastle United’s position?
Game: Leicester City 2 - 2 Burnley
Value of squad: £98.55m
MVP: James Tarkowski - £22.5m
Game: Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Brentford
Value of squad: £99.45m
MVP: Ivan Toney - £28.8m Game: Norwich City 1 - 3 Watford
Value of squad: £102.15m
MVP: Todd Cantwell/Max Aarons - £19.8m Game: Crystal Palace 1 - 1 Brighton and Hove Albion
Value of squad: £124.65m
MVP: Wilfried Zaha - £40.5m Game: Newcastle United 2 - 2 Southampton
Value of squad: £128.25m
MVP: Allan Saint-Maximin - £27m Game: Burnley 1 - 2 Brighton and Hove Albion
Value of squad: £137.7m
MVP: Lewis Dunk - £22.5m Game: Southampton 0 - 1 Wolves
Value of squad: £150.3m
MVP: James Ward-Prowse - £28.8m Game: Burnley 1 - 1 Leeds United
Value of squad: £171m
MVP: Kalvin Phillips - £36m Game: Wolves 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur
Value of squad: £185.22m
MVP: Ruben Neves - £37.8m Game: Aston Villa 3 - 0 Everton
Value of squad: £234.9m
MVP: Emiliano Martinez - £31.5m Game: West Ham 1 - 2 Manchester United
Value of squad: £236.7m
MVP: Declan Rice - £63m Game: Leeds United 2 - 2 Everton
Value of squad: £258.3m
MVP: Richarlison - £49.5m Game: Burnley 0 - 1 Arsenal
Value of squad: £306m
MVP: Bukayo Saka - £58.5m Game: Brighton 2 - 1 Leicester City
Value of squad: £312.3m
MVP: Wilfred Ndidi - £54m Game: Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 3 Chelsea
Value of squad: £421.2m
MVP: Harry Kane - £108m Game: Liverpool 1 - 1 Chelsea
Value of squad: £443.7m
MVP: Romelu Lukaku - £90m Game: Manchester United 4 - 1 Newcastle United
Value of squad: £515.7m
MVP: Bruno Fernandes/Jadon Sancho - £81m Game: Brentford 3 - 3 Liverpool
Value of squad: £551.7m
MVP: Mo Salah - £90m Game: Chelsea 0 - 1 Manchester City
Value of squad: £628.2m
MVP: Kevin De Bruyne/Jack Grealish - £90m