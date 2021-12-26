Newcastle United’s squad could look very different in a month’s time.

For once, the January window is expected to be a busy one on Tyenside as Eddie Howe shapes his squad for their battle to avoid the drop come the end of the season.

Right now, Newcastle lie in 19th position and with just one summer signing made, they arguably have a weaker squad than they had last campaign.

But how much is their squad worth and where do Newcastle rank compared to their Premier League rivals?

Here, using data collected from Transfermarkt, we have listed the most valuable squad put out by every Premier League side this season and each team’s ‘Most Valuable Player’.

What do you think about these valuations? Are you surprised at Newcastle United’s position?

Follow us on Twitter @MouthofTynePod and let us know your thoughts:

1. Watford Value of squad: £74.07m MVP: Ismaila Sarr - £24.3m Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

2. Burnley Value of squad: £102.15m MVP: James Tarkowski - £19.8m Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. Norwich City Value of squad: £103.05m MVP: Max Aarons - £19.8m Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4. Brentford Value of squad: £113.85m MVP: Ivan Toney - £28.8m Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales