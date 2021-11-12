Newcastle’s struggles this season leave them in 19th position in the league, still winless from their eleven games so far.

Apathy had set in at St James’s Park, something which had been apparent even before the pandemic as the club gave away 10,000 free season tickets in order to fill St James’s Park.

However, a new dawn is now upon the club with new owners and new management coming to St James’s Park, will this entice more fans back into the stadium?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we have listed the average attendances of each Premier League ground so far this campaign to see which team have been best supported, and which sides have spare room to fill in their stadiums.

1. Burnley - 85.3% Turf Moor is a notoriously difficult place to get a result from, however, slightly lower attendances this year may explain Burnley's struggle for results this season.

2. Southampton - 90.0% After a slow start to the season, Southampton have found some rhythm recently and are beginning to leave relegation worries behind them.

3. Crystal Palace - 90.5% Selhurst Park is another ground renowned for its great atmosphere and with Patrick Vieira's men playing some great football this season, it must be hard not to be an excited Crystal Palace fan this season.

4. Brentford - 91.6% The Bees are currently enjoying their first season in the Premier League and their home fans have witnessed some incredible results so far this campaign - including their memorable opening day victory over Arsenal.