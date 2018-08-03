Revealed! How Sunderland and Newcastle traditionally fare on the opening day

Sunderland and Newcastle really don't fare well on the opening day of the season, according to a new study.

Bookmakers.tv. has compiled a league table which ranks the 92 football league clubs based on opening day matches over the last decade, with Sunderland coming out 82nd and Newcastle 87th.

The Black Cats have won just one of their last 10 games on the opening weekend, drawing five and losing four.

In those games, Sunderland have scored 10 times and conceded 14.

North East rivals Newcastle are ranked even lower, with just one win, four draws and five defeats in the last ten years.

The Magpies have scored just six goals and conceded 17 times when they've started a new campaign.

Just like last season, Manchester City are top the league, after winning eight of their last ten openers.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea and Manchester United are ranked second and third respectively.

Worryingly for Sunderland, tomorrow's opponents Charlton Athletic are fifth in the table, after taking 20 points out of a possible 30.

For the second season running, Newcastle start their season against Tottenham, who appear in 41st place with 14 points.

League One side Bristol Rovers have the worst record out of the 92 clubs, after losing eight of their last 10 openers and winning just once.