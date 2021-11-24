A trip to The Emirates is next on the agenda for Howe and his new side - but history has not been kind to them in this fixture.

Since their last win away at Arsenal, coming in 2010 courtesy of an Andy Carroll header, Newcastle have lost every single one of their contests at The Emirates.

They will hope to rectify this record this weekend as they aim for their first win of the season and to try and close the gap to the sides above them in the table.

Howe’s side will head to north London rooted to the bottom of the Premier League but know a win would see them leapfrog Norwich City.

After a promising performance against Brentford, we’re not predicting too many changes ahead of the game on Saturday.

Here, we predict how Newcastle may line-up for Saturday’s clash:

1. Martin Dubravka After a shaky display by Karl Darlow against Brentford, is it time for Dubravka to come back into the Newcastle United side? Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Jacob Murphy A promising display on the right-side of defence means Murphy should get another chance to impress at the weekend, however, he will likely be facing a tough battle against Emile Smith-Rowe or Bukayo Saka. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. Fabian Schar After barely featuring under Steve Bruce, Schar’s inclusion from the start on Saturday showed how important his ability on the ball could be in an Eddie Howe side. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Jamaal Lascelles Lascelles scored a goal at either end on Saturday but they will need his leadership at the back at The Emirates. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales