Revealed! Kevin Keegan discusses his managerial masterplan to bring Premier League success back to Newcastle United

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Kevin Keegan of Newcastle United watches from the dugout during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 17 2008 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Coleman/Manchester United via Getty Images)

But the St James’s Park hero has an idea to reboot United and bring success back to Tyneside.

Keegan took the the stage this evening at a special Steve Wraith-organised Newcastle Legends ‘Fantastic Four’ night – featuring Terry McDermott, Chris Waddle and Peter Beardsley.

And, speaking to the Gazette, Keegan revealed his own thoughts on how to bring the glory days back at United.

"Attracting the big players now is always going to be difficult because of the London clubs,” said Keegan.

"The big players now are mainly foreign players, no disrespect to the English players.

"So all those things have conspired to go against us because of the location.

"There is no reason why they can't get it back.”

Keegan, who had three spells at United – once as a player and then twice as manager, thinks the days of breaking world record fees are gone for Newcastle – but he believes there are smarter ways of doing things.

He revealed: “I think this time it has to start with youngsters coming through again.

"It has to be a different way.

"You won't get big-name players to Newcastle because the really big ones will now go to Man United, Man City or Liverpool, Tottenham or Arsenal or Chelsea, and then after that you are pitching in with the others.”

Newcastle United feels like it is a million miles away from where it was with Keegan at the club – the days of Champions League, record breaking transfers and blue sky thinking have been replaced by doom and gloom, balance sheet watching and a drain on hope under Mike Ashley.

But can United get back where they belong in the top flight? I’ll leave the last word to King Kev.

"As time has gone, back then you had more chance, now it's much harder,” he said.