Revealed! Newcastle earn more than £123m in Premier League money

Newcastle United's 10th-placed finish has earned the club a mammoth £123million from the end of season Premier League payments.

The Premier League revealed the individual payments and breakdown today, with the clubs sharing a pot of more than £2.4billion.

Ayoze Perez (Pic: Stephen Dobson)

The Magpies earned a total of £123,018,027, placing them eighth in the money rank.

Newcastle featured in 18 lives games on BT Sport or Sky Sports this season, the eighth most popular team behind the top six and Everton. Burnley, who finished, seventh were shown live only seven times.

Between them, Sky and BT are paying £5.136billion show live Premier League matches in the UK between seasons 2016-2017 and 2018-2019. More than £3billion comes in from foreign broadcasters around the world.

The money received is split into five separate categories each season.

The 20 Premier League clubs get an equal share from domestic TV rights, overseas TV rights and central commercial. The other two categories are merit payments, which depends on what position a club finishes, and facility fees, which is determined by how many times each club is shown live.

Breakdown:

Merit payment: £21,243,948

Facility fees: £21,351,701

Domestic TV rights: £34,812,558

Foreign TV rights: £40,771,108

Central commercial: £4,838,892

It is quite the contrast to last season when the club earned around £7million playing in the Championship. Eight clubs also split £219million in parachute payments, with Newcastle earning around £40million.

Despite finishing behind rivals Manchester City, Manchester United earned the most with £149,767,145. Bottom-placed West Brom can console themselves with the £94,666,492 they received.