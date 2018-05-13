Revealed! Newcastle's huge TV windfall

Newcastle United will bank more than £125million in TV money – if the club finishes 10th in the Premier League.

Rafa Benitez's wrap up their season this afternoon with a home game against fifth-placed Chelsea.

Newcastle, level on points with three other teams, are 10th in the table after four successive defeats.

And another defeat could see them drop down the division and lose £2million per place in prize money.

United have had 18 games chosen for live broadcast, including the Chelsea fixture, this season.

The likely revenues for all clubs have been calculated by the Mail on Sunday.

TV game fees for the club total £22million. Prize money for 10th place is £19.9million, while the club also takes a Premier League equal share payment of £82million.

That gives a total figure of £125.9million.