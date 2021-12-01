Following Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at home to relegation rivals Norwich City, The Magpies have picked up just seven points from their opening 14 matches so far this season and sit at the foot of the table.

While United put in a valiant performance after playing with 10-men for 80-minutes following Ciaran Clark’s early red card, their failure to win at home to a direct rival could prove costly as it leaves them six-points from safety.

No side in the Premier League’s 30-year history has stayed up after failing to pick up a single win after 14 games. Eddie Howe’s side face a monumental task over the next 24 league matches in order to keep their top flight status intact.

Norwich player Teemu Pukki shoots to score the First Norwich goal past Martin Dubravka during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St. James Park on November 30, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And that has been reflected by the latest bookmaker odds with Betfair now pricing Newcastle at 1/2 to be relegated this season.

Only Tuesday night’s opponents Norwich have shorter odds at 1/4.

Elsewhere, Watford are priced at 5/6, Burnley at 10/11, Leeds at 5/1 and Southampton at 11/2.

Unlike previous seasons, Newcastle will head into the January transfer window in a month’s time with plenty of funds available to spend under their new owners. That offers a glimmer of hope.

But between now and then, they will have to navigate an incredibly difficult run of festive fixtures as they host another relegation rival in Burnley at St James’s Park on Saturday before playing Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton.

