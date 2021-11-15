Rising petrol prices are set to hit the pockets of football fans this season and it's predicted that Newcastle United supporters will be one of the worst hit.

Research conducted by Saxo Group has calculated the average amount each supporter of a Premier League side would have to spend on petrol to watch their team’s remaining away games this campaign.

Setting an average petrol price at 144.9p per litre and comparing that to a price of 127.89p per litre, the price at the end of last campaign, here, we have detailed this research, highlighting just how much more fans will have to pay to watch their side this season.

1. Leicester City Petrol cost for remaining away trips: £374.03 Cost of same trips last season: £328.27 Difference: £45.76 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. West Ham United Petrol cost for remaining away trips: £381.64 Cost of same trips last season: £334.94 Difference: £46.70 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur Petrol cost for remaining away trips: £385.44 Cost of same trips last season: £338.28 Difference: £47.16 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4. Aston Villa Petrol cost for remaining away trips: £396.33 Cost of same trips last season: £347.84 Difference: £48.49 Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales