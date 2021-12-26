This year, Eddie Howe’s side don’t play on Boxing Day, instead, they face Manchester United on Monday December 27.

This is probably good news when you consider their dismal record whilst playing on December 26.

Evidently not a season of good cheer for Newcastle United supporters, over the past decade, few teams have had a worse record on Boxing Day than Newcastle.

But who are those sides? And which Premier League sides can boast a good Boxing Day record?

Here, using data provided by BettingExpert, we have listed how each current Premier League side have fared on Boxing Day in the past ten years - from the side that have averaged more points per game than anyone else, to the team that haven’t tasted Boxing Day victory in that time:

Follow us on Twitter @MouthofTynePod and let us know your reaction to this list there:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Tottenham Hotspur - 2.71pts per game Games Won: 6 Games Drawn: 1 Games Lost: 0 Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales

2. Manchester United - 2.30pts per game Games Won: 7 Games Drawn: 2 Games Lost: 1 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

3. Arsenal - 2.00pts per game Games Won: 4 Games Drawn: 2 Games Lost: 1 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Chelsea - 2.00pts per game Games Won: 6 Games Drawn: 2 Games Lost: 2 Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales