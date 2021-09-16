Allan Saint-Maximin

Since his move to Newcastle, Allan Saint-Maximin has dazzled the Premier League with his sharp movement, skills and tricks and this has been reflected in next year’s edition of the FIFA series.

Saint-Maximin’s 91 pace and 87 dribbling will be a menace to defenders on the game, however, speaking at the ‘ratings reveal’, the winger admitted he would have liked to see these stats even higher:

Allan Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock have had their FIFA 22 ratings revealed. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images).

“Pace [is ok], dribbling [is ok], shooting is not too good.”

“I’m strong so 61 physicality is not too good.”

Joe Willock

Newcastle’s only new-signing this summer Joe Willock has also had his rating revealed.

Despite his fantastic end to last campaign, where he scored in seven consecutive Premier League games, Willock has only been given a 75 rating on the game and much like his teammate, he would have liked to have seen a couple of his stats be a bit higher:

“68 for passing? Do they think I’m kicking it off the pitch every time I pick up the ball? What’s going on?”

“[The rating] should be a bit more but hopefully I can do it this season.”

“FIFA I’m disappointed in you but I’m going to prove you wrong this season!”

Their ratings in full

Allan Saint-Maximin: Position LM, Overall 79, Pace 91, Shooting 69, Passing 70, Dribbling 87, Defending 25, Physicality 61

Joe Willock: Position CAM, Overall 75, Pace 76, Shooting 72, Passing 68, Dribbling 76, Defending 61, Physicality 69

