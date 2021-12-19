The unpopular signs were taken down following Newcastle United’s last Premier League home game against Burnley.

They had had stayed up following October’s takeover due to a clause in the £305million deal which saw Ashley sell the club to a consortium fronted by Amanda Staveley. Supporters will get their first look at the de-branded stadium ahead for the Manchester City game.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: “It’s a great moment for the supporters. We’re well aware there is a new era, and the club’s future is in great hands, and this ties in with that moment.”

Speaking before the signs came down, co-owner Staveley said: “The Sports Direct signs, I'm looking forward to coming down. It's a slight frustration when I go into the stadium and I try and take a picture which doesn't have Sports Direct in it."

St James's Park without the Sports Direct signs.

