Revealed! Newcastle United's staggering Football Manager 2022 transfer budget
Manager’s of Newcastle United will have a staggering amount to spend on transfers on Football Manager 2022.
The anticipation for this year’s Football Manager game ramped up on Tyneside following the takeover of Newcastle United.
Taking charge of a ‘mega-rich’ club may usually feel like cheating on the game, however, you can’t deny that being able to take charge of Newcastle won’t be a fun option this year, especially when you see their starting transfer budget.
On the Football Manager 2022, Newcastle are given a transfer budget of £200m – more than enough to sign wonderkids and world-class stars.
You will also be able to keep 100% of transfer revenue made, meaning that all player sales will add to your transfer war chest.
However, with this money comes high expectations. Fighting a relegation battle will not be enough for you as manager’s are first tasked with securing a mid-table finish, before then needing to be regular challengers for European football from the second season onward.