The anticipation for this year’s Football Manager game ramped up on Tyneside following the takeover of Newcastle United.

Taking charge of a ‘mega-rich’ club may usually feel like cheating on the game, however, you can’t deny that being able to take charge of Newcastle won’t be a fun option this year, especially when you see their starting transfer budget.

On the Football Manager 2022, Newcastle are given a transfer budget of £200m – more than enough to sign wonderkids and world-class stars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United fans have a lot to celebrate ahead of the release of Football Manager 2022 (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

You will also be able to keep 100% of transfer revenue made, meaning that all player sales will add to your transfer war chest.

However, with this money comes high expectations. Fighting a relegation battle will not be enough for you as manager’s are first tasked with securing a mid-table finish, before then needing to be regular challengers for European football from the second season onward.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.