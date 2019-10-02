Revealed! The reason former Newcastle United rising star has put League One move on ice

Former Newcastle United winger Callum Roberts’ return to the Football League has been put on ice – with illness preventing the 22-year-old from attending a League One trial.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 07:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 07:00 am
Newcastle United's English midfielder Callum Roberts (L) celebrates with Newcastle United's English defender Jamie Sterry after scoring their second goal during the English FA Cup third round replay football match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United at Ewood Park in Blackburn, north west England on January 15, 2019. (Photo by Lindsey PARNABY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

Rotherham United were this week expecting to run the rule over the player, released by the Magpies in the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

But illness prevented Roberts travelling to South Yorkshire.

Blyth Spartans boss Lee Clark explained: “I’m aware of the interest from Rotherham.

“But, he will be involved for us at the weekend if he recovers from illness.”