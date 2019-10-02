Revealed! The reason former Newcastle United rising star has put League One move on ice
Former Newcastle United winger Callum Roberts’ return to the Football League has been put on ice – with illness preventing the 22-year-old from attending a League One trial.
Rotherham United were this week expecting to run the rule over the player, released by the Magpies in the summer.
But illness prevented Roberts travelling to South Yorkshire.
Blyth Spartans boss Lee Clark explained: “I’m aware of the interest from Rotherham.
“But, he will be involved for us at the weekend if he recovers from illness.”