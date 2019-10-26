Revealed: The surprising Newcastle United players - and Sunderland flop - the bookies are backing for an England call-up
The bookmakers are already starting to take bets on the England squad for Euro 2020 next summer – and a host of Newcastle United stars are being backed for a call-up.
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 11:16 am
Updated
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 11:17 am
While a final decision on Gareth Southgate’s squad is still months away, a number of Newcastle players – and one surprising Sunderland flop – feature in the bookmakers odds to earn an international call-up for the tournament. But who are they, and what prices are available? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out: