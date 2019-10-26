England manager Gareth Southgate

Revealed: The surprising Newcastle United players - and Sunderland flop - the bookies are backing for an England call-up

The bookmakers are already starting to take bets on the England squad for Euro 2020 next summer – and a host of Newcastle United stars are being backed for a call-up.

By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 11:16 am
Updated Saturday, 26th October 2019, 11:17 am

While a final decision on Gareth Southgate’s squad is still months away, a number of Newcastle players – and one surprising Sunderland flop – feature in the bookmakers odds to earn an international call-up for the tournament. But who are they, and what prices are available? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out:

1. Freddie Woodman

The stopper has impressed during a loan spell with Swansea City, and is a heavy outsider at 66/1 to make the England squad for Euro 2020.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Jamaal Lascelles

Yet to be handed an England call-up, despite some impressive form at club level, Lascelles is 20/1 to make the Euro 2020 squad. His odds are shorter than international regulars Phil Jones and Ashley Young.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Sean Longstaff

The youngster has really made his mark since forcing his way into the first team last year, and is priced at 16/1 to earn and England call-up for the tournament.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Isaac Hayden

Suspension has stunted Hayden's progress this season, but his fine form over the last 12 months sees him well in contention for an England call-up - with his odds as low as 20/1.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2