Last season was played mostly behind closed doors and with a recent rise in covid infections, a return to empty stadiums will not be a popular move for football supporters.

If this were to come into effect, this would hit Newcastle United supporters even harder with Eddie Howe’s side needing loud support every week to drag them away from relegation danger.

With supporters being the heartbeat of football, something often forgotten in the modern game, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we have listed the average attendances of each Premier League ground so far this campaign to see which team have been best supported, and which sides have spare room to fill in their stadiums.

1. Burnley - 84.7% Turf Moor is a notoriously difficult place to get a result from, however, slightly lower attendances this year may explain Burnley’s struggle for results this season. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Chelsea - 88.4% The champions of Europe are looking good in their quest to add another Premier League title to the trophy cabinet at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3. Southampton - 89.5% After a slow start to the season, Southampton have found some rhythm recently and are beginning to leave relegation worries behind them. Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

4. Crystal Palace - 91.2% Selhurst Park is another ground renowned for its great atmosphere and with Patrick Vieira’s men playing some great football this season, it must be hard not to be an excited Crystal Palace fan this season. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales