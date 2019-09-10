LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Emil Krafth of Newcastle United celebrates his sides victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 25, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Revealed! The FIFA 20 ratings for EVERY Newcastle United player

The latest FIFA 20 ratings have been leaked – and for gamers out there, the Newcastle United numbers make for interesting reading.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 10:59

Ahead of the game’s eagerly awaited release on September 20, various sites including futwiz.com and futhead.com are running revealed FIFA cards with the Magpies’ player ratings for the season.

How high does £35million Joelinton rate? What players’ marks have gone up – and whose have gone down?

Here’s the leaked – as yet unconfirmed – ratings.

1. Martin Dubravka - 80

DIV 77 HAN 80 KIC 81 REF 81 SPE 44 POS 79

Photo: JOE KLAMAR

2. Karl Darlow - 73

DIV 75 HAN 70 KIC 64 REF 76 SPE 52 POS 71

Photo: Mark Runnacles

3. Rob Elliot - 70

DIV 71 HAN 66 KIC 76 REF 71 SPE 40 POS 70

Photo: Ian MacNicol

4. Fabian Schar - 79

PAC 62 SHO 66 PAS 71 DRI 69 DEF 78 PHY 75

Photo: Catherine Ivill

