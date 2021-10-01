The hearing was streamed live and had thousands of Newcastle United fans hooked to proceedings.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal @CATribunal on Twitter has today announced some figures for the amount of viewers that watched the hearing unfold.

They have estimated that approximately 33,000 views from over 50 countries took place.

They also estimate that at one stage, 4000 people were watching proceedings concurrently.

A final judgement is still awaited.

Thousands of viewers watched the CAT case on Wednesday (Photo by Andrew Boyers - Pool/Getty Images)

