Revealed? The millions Mike Ashley took OUT of Newcastle in the summer

Mike Ashley took a multi-million pound sum out of Newcastle United – after Rafa Benitez turned in a transfer profit.

It was revealed earlier this month at the Fans Forum that some of the money "owed to the owner" had been repaid this summer.

The meeting's minutes, however, did not reveal how much had been paid to Ashley, who was owed £144million in June 2017 according to the most recent accounts filed by the club.

The Daily Telegraph claim that Ashley took £10million out of the club, which is propping up the Premier League table after taking just two points from its first nine games.

Newcastle declined to comment.

Benitez, United's manager, was forced to sell to buy in the summer after refusing to sign a new deal.

Ashley – who had promised Benitez "every penny generated by the club" – had wanted his manager to commit his future to Newcastle before agreeing a funding plan.

Newcastle went on to make a headline profit on player trading of more than £20million in the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports claim that the club has had a net spend of just £100,000 since winning promotion last year.

Brighton and Hove Albion – who beat United 1-0 at St James's Park on Saturday – have had a net spend of £85.9million since going up, while Huddersfield Town have spent £71.4million.