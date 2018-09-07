Revealed! The role Martin Dubravka played in Rolando Aarons' Newcastle exit

Rolando Aarons has finally sealed an exit from Newcastle United - albeit a temporary one.

The winger has joined Czech side Slovan Liberec on a six-month loan deal after finding first team opportunities limited at St James's Park.

Martin Dubravka proved key in sealing a deal

Aarons, 22, was omitted from Rafa Benitez's 25-man Premier League squad earlier this week signalling that an exit was near.

Reports suggested that Bulgaria was a likely destination for the wideman - but Slovan Liberec has proven to be his ultimate destination thanks to a helping hand from current Newcastle United stopper Martin Dubravka.

Dubravka spent a season at Liberec in 2016/17, making 28 appearances during a successful campaign in the Czech top flight.

And he has now talked-up to the club to Aarons, with Slovan Liberec sporting director Zdeněk Koukal confirming that his involvement was crucial in sealing a deal.

"We were helped by former goalkeeper Slavian Martin Dúbravka currently in Newcastle," said Koukal, speaking to the club's official website.

"He gave him positive feedback and provided him with basic information about our club and the city."

Koukal also explained how the deal had quickly come to fruition, with Liberec somewhat surprised to be able to seal a deal for the youngster.

"I had a meeting with a manager who, in addition to other players, represents Roland Aarons," he said.

"We discussed possibilities of future co-operation, especially with regard to talented young players, and eventually, surprisingly, came the possibility of hosting Roland Aarons in Liberec.

"Coach Benitez was looking for games for him because he did not come to the club list for the Premier League this year.

"It helped us that we still do not have a transfer window in the Czech Republic, while in most other countries it does.

"Within a few days, we managed to find a match with Newcastle and the player himself, and we are now agreed to host it by the end of this year."

This will be Aarons' second loan spell of the year, after the winger spent the second half of last season at Hellas Verona.