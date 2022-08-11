Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cost of living crisis is impacting all areas of life and for football fans, it means an added cost when travelling to watch their team on the road.

Petrol prices have soared, meaning every trip is now more expensive than this time last year.

Saxo Markets have conducted research into how much, on average, fans of each club would pay for petrol to watch their team’s 19 away games this season.

Newcastle United supporters face a massive increase in the cost to follow their team on the road this season (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the research : ‘the cost of an away trip has been calculated based on stadium-to-stadium travel in the UK’s most popular petrol car, the Vauxhall Corsa, at a combined fuel efficiency of 50 miles per gallon, with petrol prices today at 185.05p per litre compared to the RAC’s average cost in July 2021 at 133.1p per litre.’

Here, using Saxo Markets’ findings, we have ranked every Premier League club whose supporters will notice the least difference in price of travel to away games, to the fanbase that will feel the biggest effect of these price increases:

Arsenal

Total petrol cost this season = £711.83, petrol cost last season = £511.98, difference = £199.85

Newcastle United supporters make the long trip to Brighton this weekend (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Leicester City

Total petrol cost this season = £728.11, petrol cost last season = £523.69, difference = £204.42

Fulham

Total petrol cost this season = £736.26, petrol cost last season = £529.55, difference = £206.71

Brentford

Total petrol cost this season = £736.89, petrol cost last season = £530.00, difference = £206.89

Aston Villa

Total petrol cost this season = £739.95, petrol cost last season = £532.20, difference = £207.75

Chelsea

Total petrol cost this season = £740.28, petrol cost last season = £532.45, difference = £207.84

Tottenham Hotspur

Total petrol cost this season = £757.09, petrol cost last season = £544.53, difference = £212.56

Wolves

Total petrol cost this season = £782.24, petrol cost last season = £562.62, difference = £219.62

Nottingham Forest

Total petrol cost this season = £792.18, petrol cost last season = £569.77, difference = £222.41

West Ham

Total petrol cost this season = £794.60, petrol cost last season = £571.51, difference = £223.09

Crystal Palace

Total petrol cost this season = £844.50, petrol cost last season = £607.41, difference = £237.10

Southampton

Total petrol cost this season = £957.01, petrol cost last season = £688.32, difference = £268.69

Manchester United

Total petrol cost this season = £973.84, petrol cost last season = £700.43, difference = £273.41

Manchester City

Total petrol cost this season = £973.84, petrol cost last season = £700.43, difference = £273.41

Leeds United

Total petrol cost this season = £999.33, petrol cost last season = £717.77, difference = £280.57

Liverpool

Total petrol cost this season = £1,033.68, petrol cost last season = £743.47, difference = £290.21

Brighton & Hove Albion

Total petrol cost this season = £1,034.26, petrol cost last season = £743.89, difference = £290.38

Everton

Total petrol cost this season = £1,045.02, petrol cost last season = £751.63, difference = £293.40

AFC Bournemouth

Total petrol cost this season = £1,115.37, petrol cost last season = £802.23, difference = £313.15

Newcastle United