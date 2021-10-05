Revealed! The staggering amount Newcastle United players can earn on Instagram – compared to Manchester United and Liverpool stars

Premier League footballers now have thousands, even millions, of followers on social media sites, giving them huge platforms that can be used for advertising.

Research conducted by MyProtein has uncovered the huge amounts of money each Premier League player can earn every time they share a sponsored post on Instagram.

So who leads the way in the Newcastle United squad? And how do they compare to some of the highest potential Premier League earners?

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. Dwight Gayle Followers: 73,500 Potential earning per post: £316 Newcastle United rank: 11th Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Freddie Woodman Followers: 83,600 Potential earning per post: £360 Newcastle United rank: 10th Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Jamaal Lascelles Followers: 91,800 Potential earning per post: £395 Newcastle United rank: 9th Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. Isaac Hayden Followers: 100,000 Potential earning per post: £430 Newcastle United rank: 8th Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales